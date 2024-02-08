Naqvi visits NCA, Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: Mohsin Naqvi, the newly appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
During his visit, Naqvi reviewed the available facilities at the academy and the stadium. He received a briefing on the preparations for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Naqvi inspected various sections and departments of the National Cricket Academy and Gaddafi Stadium to assess the available facilities for cricket development and events.
The PCB chief was briefed about the preparations in connection with the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. Naqvi instructed the administration to present a roadmap for the upgradation of both Gaddafi Stadium and the National Cricket Academy.
