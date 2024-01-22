PSG into French Cup last 16

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe grabbed two goals and a pair of assists as Paris Saint-Germain brushed past third-tier Orleans 4-1 on Saturday to reach the last 16 of the French Cup.
Mbappe opened the scoring with a neat low finish before doubling his tally in the second half from the penalty spot following a handball in the area. The France captain, with 28 goals in 26 appearances for PSG this season, set up his team´s third by clipping a cross for Goncalo Ramos to head home.
Orleans got a consolation through captain Nicolas Saint-Ruf, with 17-year-old Senny Mayulu getting his first PSG goal after being played in by Mbappe. “We´re used to it. These are normal performances for Kylian Mbappe,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.
“It was match that could have become difficult, against a team that plays in a lower division but plays good football. It could have been tricky if we had eased up.” Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick as Monaco defeated second-tier Rodez 3-1 earlier in the day, while last season´s runners-up Nantes lost to lower-league opponents.
Ben Yedder struck his first from the penalty spot and then netted twice more in the second half after Stone Mambo had equalised for Ligue 2 side Rodez. Malik Tchokounte´s header earned second-division Laval a 1-0 win at Nantes, who won the competition in 2022 but were thrashed in the final by Toulouse last year. Nice held off Bordeaux to advance 3-2 with Morgan Sanson notching a brace for the team second in the top flight.
LAHORE: Mohammad Naseem Akhtar came from 2-0 down to inflict a 5-3 defeat on former world champion Ahsan Ramzan on...
KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation has made some key changes to the team for the Group I Davis Cup tie against India...
ISLAMABAD: Some important meetings will be held on Monday including one between Inter-Provincial Coordination ...
MUNICH: Mitchell Weiser stunned his former club with the only goal as Werder Bremen defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 on...
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best in a straight-sets demolition job to reach the Australian Open...
CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan´s spinners ran through New Zealand to pick up a consolation 42-run win in the fifth and final...