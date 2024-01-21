Pakistan fall to Germany in Olympic Qualifier

German players celebrate after scoring a goal against Pakistan in the Hockey Olympics Qualifier 2024 in Muscat on January 20, 2024. — Facebook/International Hockey Federation (FIH)

KARACHI: Germany thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers on Saturday in Muscat, Oman.

The German hockey team qualified for the finals and also qualified for the Paris Olympics. Pakistan will now have another chance and that will be to win the third position play-off and qualify for the Paris Games.

The German team displayed their prowess with a series of well-executed goals.

The opening goal came in the 11th minute when Tom Grambusch successfully converted a penalty corner, giving Germany an early lead in the first quarter of the game. The Germans double the lead in the second quarter, when Niklas Wellen scoring a field goal in the 17th minute. At the end of 2nd quarter Germany lad 2-0.

In the third quarter, Germany maintained their supremacy when Niklas Wellen scored the third goal on PC, further solidifying Germany’s lead. Justus Weigand added to the tally with a field goal in the same quarter, bringing the score to 4-0. No goals were scored in the fourth quarter.

From Pool matches, Pakistan finished second in Pool A, behind Great Britain (nine points). Pakistan have four points, China three and Malaysia finished with just one point. Besides Germany, New Zealand also qualified for the semis from Group B.