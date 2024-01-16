CNS International Squash in May

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to host its first high-prize international squash event since October 2022.
The Chief of the Naval Staff that is to be held in Karachi from May 8-12. Pakistan Navy is the organiser of this event with the draw of 24 places including eight seeds. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan hosted only one PSA event in 2023.
