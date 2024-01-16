 
close
Tuesday January 16, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

CNS International Squash in May

By Our Correspondent
January 16, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to host its first high-prize international squash event since October 2022. 

This representational image shows a female player during a squash game. — Unsplash
This representational image shows a female player during a squash game. — Unsplash

The Chief of the Naval Staff that is to be held in Karachi from May 8-12. Pakistan Navy is the organiser of this event with the draw of 24 places including eight seeds. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan hosted only one PSA event in 2023.