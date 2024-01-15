Pakistan take 8th position in Asia Olympic qualification event

Olympic athlete Ghulam Mustafa Bashir can be seen in this image.—X/@faizanlakhani

KARACHI: Pakistan secured eighth position in the Asia Olympic Qualification (Rifle & Pistol) event that is being held in Jakarta. Pakistan with one silver and one bronze medals secured eighth place.

On Sunday, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir took 15th spot in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event with the score of 572-16 points (285, 287). In the individual category of 10m Air Pistol, Kishmala Talat won silver medal along with a quota place for Paris 2024 and Gulfam Joseph secured seventh position after reaching the final while Anna Ibtisam took 46th position.

In the 10m Air Pistol (mixed team), Gulfam Joesph and Kishmala Talat won bronze medal and entry in the same event at Paris Olympics. In the 25m pistol event for women, Kishmala Talat secured 29th position and Anna Ibtisam took 32nd position while Rasam Gul got 36th position.