Hasnain claims second national title in a week

LAHORE: Sindh’s Mohammad Hasnain won his second national title in a week when he was crowned champion of the 14th National Junior Under-21 Snooker Championship which concluded here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Monday.

Sindh’s Mohammad Hasnain poses for a picture after being crowned as the champion of the 14th National Junior Under-21 Snooker Championship at the PSB Coaching Centre on January 8, 2024. — Facebook/786 Shender Snooker Academy

Hasnain, who had clinched the National Under-17 title at the same venue a few days ago, kept his splendid run and defeated Mohammad Aslam of Punjab 4-1 to seal another title victory.

The frame score was 69-05, 07-82, 58-27, 57-23, 51-19 in favour of Hasnain, who also is also a two-time Sindh champion. “It was a smooth sail and I am very happy,” Hasnain told The News.

“In Under-17 it was a bit difficult but as I had caught rhythm there here I did well and inshaAllah in future too I will keep doing well,’ Hasnain said. In the semi-final, Hasnain had conquered Zunair Khan of Sindh 4-2.

Hasnain also fired a fine break of 92 in the first frame. The score was 92-14 (60), 19-83, 0-76, 60-78, 73-32, 56-15. In the other semi-final, Mohammad Aslam of Punjab defeated Nouman Nabeel of Punjab 4-2 with the frames score being 50-45, 66-41, 45-62, 64-36, 71-07.