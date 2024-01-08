Rohit returns to skipper India T20 side against Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: India´s Rohit Sharma will skipper the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, fresh from celebrating the quickest win in Test history in South Africa, India´s cricket board said Sunday.

India's Rohit Sharma (R) hits a four during the second day of the second cricket Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 4, 2024. — AFP

Earlier in January, Rohit led India to thrash South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test, a match which took only 107 overs and was completed on the second afternoon.

Sharma now returns to lead his team in the T20 format, alongside key player Virat Kohli. Both last played a T20I in November 2022, when India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar