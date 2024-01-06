Karachi to host 11 PSL games, including final

LAHORE: With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yet to officially announce the PSL 9 schedule a leaked provisional schedule says that Karachi will have a lion’s share as the port city will host 11 matches, including the final, during the marquee event which is expected to be held from February 17 to March 17.
Besides Karachi Lahore and Rawalpindi will have to host nine matches each while Multan will act as host to five matches of the event .
However a PCB source told The News that the schedule may be revised. “It’s not final schedule and that is why we are taking time to make the things final,” the source said.
“You know it’s a narrow window because of Pakistan’s international commitments and we will have to dispose of the event within the available time,” the source said. “Once the things are final we will release the official schedule,” the source said.
A franchise source told The News that they agree with the proposed schedule of February 17 to March 17 but things are yet to be finalised. This correspondent understands that the PCB was forced to delay the event a bit due to expected general elections on February 8. But Senate resolution regarding the postponement of the elections on Friday has created uncertainty about the elections.
And according to sources if general elections are postponed then slight changes may be made in the schedule of the country’s T20 league.
Provisional schedule:
Feb 17: Qalandars vs United in Lahore
Feb 18: Gladiators vs Zalmi in Lahore and Sultans vs Kings in Multan
Feb 19: Qalandars vs Gladiators in Lahore
Feb 20: Sultans vs United in Multan
Feb 21: Zalmi vs Kings in Lahore and Sultans vs Qalandars in Multan
Feb 22: Gladiators vs United in Lahore
Feb 23: Sultans vs Zalmi in Multan
Feb 24: Qalandars vs Kings in Lahore
Feb 25: Sultans vs Gladiators in Multan and Qalandars vs Zalmi in Lahore
Feb 26: Zalmi vs United in Lahore
Feb 27: Qalandars vs Sultans in Lahore
Feb 28: Kings vs United in Karachi
Feb 29: Rest day
Mar 1: Zalmi vs Qalandars and United vs Gladiators in Pindi
Mar 2: Kings vs Sultans in Karachi
Mar 3: United vs Zalmi in Pindi
Mar 4: Kings vs Gladiators in Karachi
Mar 5: Zalmi vs Sultans in Pindi
Mar 6: United vs Qalandars and Gladiators vs Kings in Pindi
Mar 7: United vs Kings in Pindi
Mar 8: Zalmi vs Gladiators in Pindi
Mar 9: Kings vs Qalandars in Karachi
Mar 10: United vs Sultans and Gladiators vs Qalandars in Pindi
Mar 11: Kings vs Zalmi in Karachi
Mar 12: Gladiators vs Sultans in Karachi
Mar 13: Rest day
Mar 14: Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2) and Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Karachi
Mar 15: Eliminator 2 (Eliminator winner vs Qualifer runner-up) in Karachi
Mar 16: Rest day
Mar 17: Final in Karachi.
