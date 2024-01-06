Abu Bakar, Abeera win TT titles

LAHORE: The Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Table Tennis Championship ended with Lahore’s Abu Bakar and Abeera winning boys and girls titles at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

In the Boys U-16 Singles final match, Lahore’s Abu Bakar edged out Bahawalpur’s Anas Muneeb in a 5-set thrilling final by 3-2 with the score of 5-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-8 and 11-9. Anas Muneeb won the first set convincingly 11-5 but Abu Bakar settled down in the second set and won it by 14-12.

Muneeb again took the lead by winning the third set by 11-8. After conceding 2-1 lead, Abu Bakar exhibited plenty of maturity in the remaining part of title clash winning the two consecutive sets that sealed title victory for him.

The third position in the Boys U-16 Singles event went to Sahiwal’s Nabeel, who thrashed Lahore’s Rehan by 3-0 with the set score of 11-9, 11-9 and 11-5.