Waseem claims he can help Pakistan boxers win medals

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem on Tuesday said if the country’s top boxing lot is given to him for six months with all the requisite training facilities he can transform them into medal winners at the world level.

“Boxing has completely changed now,” Waseem told The News in an interview. “What we are doing is just wastage of time and money. We have a fine lot but we need to develop and train them according to modern techniques. The things have changed,” Waseem said. “I know how to train boxers and get the best out of them. I have worked with the world’s top trainers and nutritionists and know exactly the requirements of modern boxing. I know how to develop a fighter. If top six boxers of Pakistan are given to me for six months I guarantee that they will be ready to win medals at the world level,” said Waseem, three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion.

“Recently when I went to England for training I saw that it was very advanced training and we cannot even think of it here. The world’s top trainers were there. Boxing is a science and the way we train our fighters is obsolete. We need to train our fighters on modern footings, which is the only way to claim medals at major levels,” Waseem said.

“Diet has a solid role in a fighter’s development. I have worked with the world’s leading nutritionist who is an Irish. I know what is required. I will work on the bodies of the boxers and their weight training and they will not feel anything as their energy level will be very high,” said Waseem, the 2014 Incheon Asian Games bronze medallist.

Besides earning global fame in the professional circuit, the Quetta-born Waseem rendered meritorious services for Pakistan in amateur boxing for a decade. He has to his credit a couple of medals in the Commonwealth Games besides medals in other major events.

Waseem also has a rare achievement in the pro boxing circuit by becoming the WBC world silver flyweight champion in only his fourth fight. His next target is to win a world title. Waseem stressed that hiring a US coach will be the best option if Pakistan wants to develop its boxing.

“US’s boxing level is very high. I have trained there and know the environment. A US coach will be costly but he will transform Pakistan’s boxing,” Waseem said. “We already have used Cuban coaches but they have not been so successful. Yes Cuba is very strong in boxing but the coaching level of US is very strong and hiring a US coach may help Pakistan a lot,” Waseem said.

He also stressed the need for keeping a top level nutritionist with the squad. “It’s a must these days,” he said. “Without a nutritionist nothing can be achieved. It’s not the time to win medals by eating biryani and samosa,” Waseem said.

Pakistan’s boxing has been passing through tough times. The country last featured in Olympics in the 2004 Athens Games. Although boxer Zohaib Rasheed has earned bronze medals in the Asian Under-22 and Asian Senior Championships he has failed to carry that momentum in the last few international events.