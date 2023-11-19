Sohail Tanvir appointed head of Junior Selection Committee

LAHORE: Former Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has been appointed as the head of the junior selection committee by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Sohail emphasised his belief in the potential of young talent in Pakistan. He aims to work collaboratively to build a pathway for success from grassroots to the international level.
“Our first task will be the selection of the U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, as we prepare to build a strong team to compete in the ICC U19 World Cup later next year,” Sohail highlighted.
