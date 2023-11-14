Shafiq elected as PFRA president

LAHORE: Mohammad Shafiq on Monday got elected as the president of the Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA) while Saeed Khan was elected as the Secretary General.
The elections were conducted here at a local hotel. Waheed Murad was elected as a senior vice-president, Imtiaz Ali Shah as vice-president, Irfan Aslam as treasurer. Arsalan Sharif was elected as assistant secretary while Muhammad Ashraf, Qaiser Ali and Muhammad Arsalan Sharif were chosen as members.
