Bastianini wins Malaysian MotoGP

Enea Bastianini celebrates winning the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang. — AFP

SEPANG, Malaysia: Ducati´s Enea Bastianini won the Malaysian MotoGP on Sunday as Francesco Bagnaia came third ahead of title rival Jorge Martin to extend his narrow world championship lead with two races left.

The Italian Bastianini cruised home at Sepang more than 1.5 seconds ahead of Alex Marquez in second, with Bagnaia third and Martin a distant fourth. Reigning world title-holder Bagnaia of Italy now has a 14-point lead on Spain´s Martin heading into the race in Qatar next weekend.

The factory Ducati rider Bagnaia is favourite to retain his crown but the championship looks set to go right down to the final race of the season in Valencia at the end of the month.