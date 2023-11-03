Ashab Irfan moves into Oregon Open quarterfinals

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan. — X/@ zaidia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan moved into the quarterfinals of the Oregon Open in the United States on Thursday.

Fourth seed Ashab defeated unseeded Abdul Saeed 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in 39 minutes in the pre-quarterfinal. Now, he will face seventh seed Edgar Ramirez from Colombia.