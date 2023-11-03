Ashab Irfan moves into Oregon Open quarterfinals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan moved into the quarterfinals of the Oregon Open in the United States on Thursday.
Fourth seed Ashab defeated unseeded Abdul Saeed 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in 39 minutes in the pre-quarterfinal. Now, he will face seventh seed Edgar Ramirez from Colombia.
In this file photograph taken on April 4, 1999, Indian batsman and team captain Ajay Jadeja dives to make his ground...
Netherlands' Colin Ackermann at a practice session in Lucknow. — AFP File LUCKNOW: Netherlands all-rounder Colin...
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. — AFP FilePUNE: New Zealand have called Kyle Jamieson into their World Cup squad as...
Australia's Mitchell Marsh is out of the World Cup indefinitely. — AFPSYDNEY: All-rounder Mitch Marsh has returned...
Zaka Ashraf’s fate as PCB chief hangs in the balance as his four-month tenure ends on November 4
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips acknowledges his half-century against South Africa. — AFP PUNE: Glenn Phillips said...