Friday November 03, 2023
Ashab Irfan moves into Oregon Open quarterfinals

By Our Correspondent
November 03, 2023
Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan. — X/@zaidia
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan moved into the quarterfinals of the Oregon Open in the United States on Thursday.

Fourth seed Ashab defeated unseeded Abdul Saeed 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in 39 minutes in the pre-quarterfinal. Now, he will face seventh seed Edgar Ramirez from Colombia.

