Six terrorists killed in Zhob operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Zhob district of Balochistan.
On night between Tuesday and Wednesday, security forces conducted the IBO in general area Sambaza on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly six terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians. Sensitisation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
The Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said.
