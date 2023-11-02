PM at Lums

I want to appreciate the students of Lums who showed remarkable courage during their meeting with the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan. One brave student questioned why the PM was late. The question highlights the importance of time management, a fundamental aspect in today’s world. The individual who leads a country should always be on time, setting a good example for everyone. These leaders play a big role in deciding our future together.

The students asked their questions effectively. This kind of talk between students and leaders should happen in schools and colleges as well.

Areeba Batool Qureshi

Islamabad

*****

One of the primary reasons for our nation’s perceived paralysis stems from the absence of freedom of speech. We find ourselves constrained, unable to express our thoughts openly, let alone question those in positions of power, as it challenges the established norms. Recent events at Lums led our caretaker PM to face some basic but fundamentally important questions from students. Unfortunately, numerous social media users have criticized the students, instead of encouraging them to speak up for their rights and reminding the prime minister of his true role.

We should be proud of the students who dared to ask the PM. These youngsters are the future of Pakistan; they are meant to lead the country towards stability in the future. The government should have the courage to face their questions, before someone else steps in to address the void in their own way.

Shayan Ashraf

Sukkur