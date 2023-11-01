Bail of Imran, Bushra extended till 14th

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra has extended the interim bails of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till November 14 in May 9 and fake Toshakhana receipts cases.

The prosecution was absent in Tuesday’s hearing. The judge asked about absence of Sher Afzal Marwat and was told that he’s out of the country for a week. The judge also inquired about a security report he had sought during the last hearing regarding production orders of Imran Khan. He didn’t receive any answer since there was no prosecution.

Barrister Gohar Ali, who was representing Bushra Bibi, told the court that the fake Toshakhana receipts case had nothing to do with his client. A wristwatch was a gift to Imran Khan and Bushra just took three small gifts.

The judge said the high court hadn’t given this court any orders to issue a stay order on the pre-arrest bail of Bushra. There had been a delay by the prosecution, otherwise the trial would’ve been finished early. He told Bushra to tell her lawyers to give arguments in the next hearing. Her attendance was marked and the hearing was adjourned till November 14.