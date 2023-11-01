ECP reserves verdict on petitions seeking removal of two cabinet members

The Election Commission of Pakistan sign board. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday reserved its verdict on petitions seeking removal of “biased” cabinet members, including Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema.

A five-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the matter of removal of “biased” members from the caretaker federal cabinet.

Petitioner Azizuddin Kakakhel appeared before the bench and said Ahad Cheema was an adviser to Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad was the principal secretary to Nawaz Sharif, adding they were recruited on political grounds.

The chief election commissioner said Fawad Hassan Fawad was a government employee. The petitioner said the heads of all institutions appointed on political grounds should be removed. He added, “Our prime minister is biased who is targeting the workers of a political party.”

Responding to him, a member of the commission said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint an adviser. If the authority of appointing the adviser is given to the PM, how it can be taken away.

The CEC said the approval of cabinet members was not taken from the Election Commission, adding if a cabinet member is doing political activity or is tilting towards any party, the commission takes action.

“Do you think if these two members remain in the cabinet, they will affect the elections,” he asked the petitioner, who replied in affirmative, saying if these members remain in the cabinet, they will influence the elections.

Appearing on behalf of Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad, the additional attorney general said that it was the discretion of the prime minister to appoint his adviser.

He added civil servant does not have any political party, rather his job is to serve for every government.

The ECP bench said there are caretaker cabinets in all the provinces but why the finger is raised only on these two members. The AAG said, “You should see from the PM’s point of view if he is satisfied with their performance.” The member commission said the PM should see from the point of view of the Election Commission.

The chief election commissioner asked if an impression had been created about Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad that they were close to a political party.

The additional attorney general said the impression was that both are good administrators. The Election Commission bench reserved the decision after the hearing.