Three gem institutions handed over to Tevta

Officials during a meeting regarding the handover of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority on October 31, 2023. — Facebook/TEVTA Punjab

LAHORE: Around three institutions of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) were handed over to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Tevta Chairman Brig (retd) M Sajid Khokhar and PGJDC CEO Sajjad Azhar signed an agreement according to which GJTMC Lahore, GJTMC Sargodha and AHMC Lahore were handed over to Tevta. Tevta chairman on this occasion said that there was a huge demand for gems and jewellery in foreign countries and Pakistan could earn huge remittances through its export.