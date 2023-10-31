Khurram Aga likely to be new PS to PM

The Pakistan Administrative Service Association (PAS) campus. Facebook/PAS

ISLAMABAD: A senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Federal Secretary Capt (retd) Khurram Aga is being considered to be appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister (PSPM), though no official statement was made till late Monday evening.

Incumbent PSPM Dr Syed Tauqir Shah is relinquishing his charge on Tuesday (today), and with that he would be attaining superannuation after serving the country for about 38 years. During these long years, he accomplished various important assignments and also represented the country at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) during difficult times. Sources told The News that another federal secretary, Shehzad Bangash, was also considered for the PSPM slot, but he was out of the race now.

Dr Tauqir, who is viewed as one of the most talented officers, was given one year’s extension in service by the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif last year and he could continue till December 2023, but he opted to quit last week.

Now he would be assuming as the WB Group Executive Director in Washington towards the second week of November, where he would serve on a contractual assignment vice Naveed Baloch, who would be completing his tenure in mid next-month.