Traders seek compensation

A representational image shows traders shouting slogans during a protest against the surge in electricity prices on August 30, 2023. — AFP

MIRANSHAH: The affected traders of Miranshah Bazar on Monday threatened to block roads and shut the bazaars if the government did not compensate them for the losses. Traders’ leaders said that they were running from pillar to post since the day the govt razed the Miranshah Bazar and destroyed their businesses some eight years ago.