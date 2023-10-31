FAPUAS urges HEC to implement BPS promotion policy

The Higher Education Commission's logo. — X/@hecpakofficial

Islamabad: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has expressed deep concern on the delay of Basic Pay Scale faculty promotion structure policy implementation despise reaching an agreement with FAPUASA during a meeting with chairperson, HEC, and his team.

In a statement, the teachers’ body said that the delay not only impeded transparency but also hindered the progress of addressing critical issues in higher education. The FAPUASA leadership drew the attention of the HEC boss that the matter of BPS promotions for academic staff had been pending for an extended period. The delay is causing frustration and dissatisfaction among teaching faculty in public sector universities. It urged HEC chief to understand that timely resolutions are crucial for the well-being of our academic community and the overall advancement of the education sector.

FAPUASA called upon him to immediately convene a commission meeting to address the long-pending issue of BPS promotions and take decisive action to resolve this matter. FAPUASA reminded the HEC authorities that it is not interested in seeing the issues of teachers and academic staff continues languishing in bureaucratic processes and procedural red-tapism. The academic community deserves prompt and effective solutions and expects the HEC Chairperson to fulfil his commitment to higher education by taking swift action.