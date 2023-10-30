PIMA organises Gaza March

Islamabad: Doctors from Rawalpindi and Islamabad came together for ‘Gaza March’ on Sunday at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to express solidarity with the people of Gaza and to condemn the alleged war crimes being committed by Israel.
The rally, organized by the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), commenced at the main gate of PIMS Hospital. It proceeded through the emergency section and concluded at the metro station. A good number of male and female medical professionals belonging to various hospitals and medical institutions operating in the twin cities participated in the rally.
The participants in the rally displayed placards with messages such as “Israel Is Criminal; Those Remaining Silent are Supporting it”, “Gaza Hospitals Under Attack; Violation of the Geneva Convention”, “Brutal Attack on Gaza; Shame on the UNO, WHO, Governments who are not stopping it”, “We Stand with Palestine” and “Stop Genocide in Palestine”. They also chanted slogans condemning both Israel and the U.S., emphasizing the need for global accountability and intervention. Dr. Iftikhar Burney, the Central General Secretary of PIMA, addressed the demonstration. He highlighted the dire situation in Gaza and urged international action, stating, “The world must not remain silent as hospitals, civilians, and the innocent suffer. Humanity itself is under threat.”
