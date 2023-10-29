Wasa launches anti-smog vehicle ‘Mist Queen’

This screengrab, taken from a video released on October 28, 2023, shows an anti-smog vehicle named Mist Queen spraying. — Facebook/WASA LDA

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister, has launched an anti-smog vehicle named Mist Queen on Saturday.

Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed after inspecting the operations of the vehicle, said the agency has developed Mist Queen for smog remediation. He said the main highways of the city will be cleaned with the help of Mist Queen. He gave orders to sprinkle all the towns on daily basis.

Dust removal shall be ensured by sprinkler and mist machines fitted in the vehicle, he said adding Mist Queen will operate on daily basis on Mall Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Canal Road and other main thoroughfares.

Meanwhile, while presiding over a performance review meeting, Wasa MD directed to control the consumption of electricity and fuel in all the towns. He directed all the directors to ensure energy saving measures and should keep strict monitoring in their towns.

Wasa MD also gave guidelines for strict implementation of sewage desalting operations and said all directors will be directly responsible for the tasks given to them including revenue collection.

Ghafran told the operations team to impose penalties in case of non-existence of septic tank in commercial buildings. He further directed them to take strict action including hefty fines and disconnections against those who connected electric motors with Wasa’s water pipeline. He said those who waste water should be punished and FIRs should be registered against illegal connections.

Later, Wasa MD reviewed ward wise recovery of Aziz Bhatti and Wagah Town and action will be taken against those who were negligent in revenue collection. DMD Mian Munir and other operations and revenue officers participated in this meeting.