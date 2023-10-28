October 27 marked as black day: Rallies across KP to condemn Indian occupation of Kashmir

Rally taken out in Peshawar in support of Kashmiris. x/kmskashmirnews

PESHAWAR: The walks and rallies were staged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday to mark October 27, the occupation of Srinagar, as a black day.

The Indian forces had illegally entered Srinagar on October 27, 1947 and occupied the territory illegally. In the provincial capital, the biggest rally was taken out from the historic 17th century mosque, Masjid Mahabat Khan. Chief Khateeb of KP, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, led the rally.

The participants of the rally passed through Katchehri Gate, Pul Pukhta and gathered at Chowk Yadgaar. They were carrying placards and banners condemning India for occupation of Kashmir and denying them the right to self-determination.

Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers said that the Indian security forces were committing atrocities against the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir. They said India would not be able to keep Kashmiris under oppression for a long time.

Rallies were also staged by political and social organisations outside the Peshawar Press Club, in Saddar and other places to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) staged a walk from Peshawar Sports Complex. A large number of people were present there.

In Hangu, the district administration staged a rally to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah led the rally that was taken out from the district headquarters government offices in Hangu city. The participants were holding banners and placards expressing solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir.

In Orakzai, the officials in Kalaya, headquarters of Orakzai trial district, arranged a rally to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir. They were holding Pakistani and flags of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers asked the world community and the United Nations to help the Kashmiri people get their right to self-determination.

MANSEHRA: Government College Balakot organised an event to convey a message to the world about India’s unlawful occupation of Kashmir, contrary to the desires of its people.

The function, attended by students and staff of the college, highlighted the events of October 27, 1947 when Indian forces violated the formula of the partition of Kashmir and illegally seized control of Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the local population.

Prof Mufti Faisal, Prof Sajid Hussain, Prof Naseer Awan, Prof Mumtaz Hussain, and the college’s principal Prof Syed Abdul Wajid Shah said that October 27 had remained a dark day in human history. They condemned the oppression and violence imposed on the people of Kashmir and reaffirmed their commitment to support their moral, political, and diplomatic rights. The ceremony concluded with a prayer and words of solidarity for the people of Kashmir.

In Haripur, the district administration and civil society organized different programmes and rallies. The rallies were taken in Ghazi, Khanpur, Haripur and Hattar Industrial Estate Industrials Association Hattar.

The main rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid was taken out from Chowk Sheranwala Gate and culminated at Siddiq-e-Akbar Chowk.

The members of different NGOs, teachers’ associations, Harpur Press Club, government employees associations, Private Schools Association and students of different educational institutions participated in the rally.

Carrying banners and placards they chanted slogans against the Indian occupation and oppression that had continued unabated during the last 76 years despite UN resolution of plebiscite.

The speakers condemned the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and vowed to continue supporting the cause of liberation of Kashmir from the Indian occupation. They urged the United Nations to prove that it was a non-partisan body and enjoyed the authority of implementing its resolutions.

The students of Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary School Kotnajibullah, Government Centennial Model School No 1 for Boys Haripur also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and presented tableaus relevant to the Kashmir day on this occasion.

Reports from Wana said rallies were staged in Lower South Waziristan and Upper South Waziristan districts in remembrance of black day, marking the unlawful occupation of Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947.

Government High School Chagmalai, in collaboration with district administration Upper SW, Youth Office, District Sports Office, and Education Office, observed Kashmir Black Day. Children presented songs, made speeches and participated in a poster competition to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The speakers pledged moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people. The event concluded with a collective prayer for the well-being of the Kashmiris.

A rally was organised in Wana Camp by the Lower South Waziristan district administration to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Deputy Commissioner of Lower South Waziristan, Muhammad Nasir, addressed the rally, criticising the oppressive conditions created by India in Occupied Kashmir.