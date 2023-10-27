Secretary interior commends NPB’s performance

Secretary Interior, Aftab Akbar Durrani can be seen chairing a session during his visit to the National Police Bureau (NPB) in Islamabad in this picture released on October 24, 2023. — X/@BureauNpb

Islamabad: Secretary Interior, Mr. Aftab Akbar Durrani, during his visit to National Police Bureau (NPB) was briefed by DG, NPB Dr. Ehsan Sadiq on the mandate, role, functions, existing and proposed future initiatives, and challenges of NPB. Secretary Interior emphasized on the important and critical role of NPB and commended its performance despite resource constraints. He also assured the complete support of Ministry of Interior in enabling NPB to carry out its mandated functions effectively and impactful.

Earlier, the Director General NPB, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq informed the visiting Secretary that the Bureau is secretariat of important institutions of National Police Management Board (NPMB), National Police Reforms Committee (NPRC) and National Public Safety Commission (NPSC). In this capacity, NPB is spearheading the police reforms, interprovincial police coordination and international cooperation.

The Secretary Interior was also briefed on the proposed initiatives by NPB including National Crime Data Analytics Unit (NCDAU), Police Training & Development Unit (PTDU), UN Peacekeeping Selection Unit (UNPSU), Gender Responsive Police Unit (GRPU), Organized Crime Monitoring Unit (OCMU), Criminal Justice and Legal Reforms Unit (CJLRU), International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), Minorities Protection Unit (MPU), Mass Awareness Unit (MAU) and Police Standardization and Development Unit (PSDU).