Home minister vows action against those providing refuge to illegal residents

Sindh caretaker home minister Brig. (retd) Haris Nawaz (c) while listening during a meeting with the officials of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries in this picture released on October 3, 2023. — Facebook/Brig Haris Nawaz

Sindh caretaker home minister Brig. (retd) Haris Nawaz on Thursday said the government would adopt a humane way for the deportation of the women, children and elderly among the illegal immigrants in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Nawaz said their repatriation would start on November 1, following the expiry of the deadline given to them for voluntarily returning to their native countries.

He said that all the provincial governments have been taking action in line with the decision of the federal government to repatriate the foreigners who are illegally residing in the country. He also said the government has been facilitating the repatriation of illegal immigrants who opted to leave Pakistan voluntarily after the announcement of the deadline for the purpose.

He reiterated the government’s warning to the illegal immigrants to ensure that they repatriate to their native countries by October 31, after which the government would start taking them into custody to deport them.

The interim home minister said that appropriate methods would be used for deporting the illegal immigrants. “After October 31 no illegal immigrant will be allowed to stay in the country, as the government will ensure their return.”

He said the caretaker Sindh government has adopted an effective plan for the repatriation of illegal immigrants starting November 1. “So far the government has identified over 200,000 illegal immigrants in Sindh for conducting this operation.”

He made it clear that action would also be taken against those who provide refuge to the illegal immigrants in the country, as for this purpose assistance is being sought from the National Database & Registration Authority and other relevant agencies.

Similarly, he pointed out, stern action would be taken against the illegal immigrants who obtain forged computerised national identity cards and other identity-related documents of Pakistan, while those who abet this process would also be taken to task.

Nawaz said action would be taken against the illegal immigrants on an indiscriminate basis, as they would be repatriated to their native land irrespective of their nationality. Replying to a question, he said that illegal immigrants have been involved in street crime in Karachi.

He also said that an effective and comprehensive operation is being conducted in the riverine belt of Sindh to eliminate the dacoits involved in ransom kidnappings. All the policemen kidnapped by these dacoits have been safely rescued, he added.

In response to another query, he appealed to parents to keep a check on their children so that they do not adopt the bad habit of using recreational drugs.