PTI allowed to hold corner meeting. The News/File

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been allowed by the City Administration to hold a corner meeting in the area of Kahna Nau. According to PTI Lahore Secretary Information Shayan Bashir, party stalwart Afzal Ahmad had filed application seeking permission of holding the corner meeting that had been granted. Besides, PTI has also made efforts to receive the symbol of 'Bat' for the next general elections and its legal team had moved to Election Commission in this regard.