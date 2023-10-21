PTI allowed to hold corner meeting

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been allowed by the City Administration to hold a corner meeting in the area of Kahna Nau. According to PTI Lahore Secretary Information Shayan Bashir, party stalwart Afzal Ahmad had filed application seeking permission of holding the corner meeting that had been granted. Besides, PTI has also made efforts to receive the symbol of 'Bat' for the next general elections and its legal team had moved to Election Commission in this regard.
Five members of dacoit gang arrested. Representational image.LAHORE:Organised Crime Unit City Kotwali arrested five...
Dr Zarfishan Tahir. Facebook LAHORE:Institute of Public Health has got the honour of becoming a constituent body of...
MoU signed. TwitterLAHORE:Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore signed...
Cops awarded certificates, cash prizes. FacebookLAHORE:IG Punjab awarded complimentary letters, certificates and cash...
Dr Kanwal Khalid. FacebookLAHORE:Renowned researcher and educationist Prof Dr Kanwal Khalid presented her latest...
LHC rejects LDA’s request to dispose of housing society case. The News/FileLAHORE:Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of...