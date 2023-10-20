Institute of neurosciences starts pediatric brain surgeries

The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) building can be seen in this picture released on August 15, 2021. — Facebook/Punjab Institute of Neurosciences - PINS

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has taken another initiative by starting pediatric brain operations for the neuro treatment and in view of the shortage of pediatric neurosurgeons.

This was expressed by the PINS ED Prof Asif Bashir in his special talk here Thursday. Prof Asif Bashir said that soon the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences would start a Fellowship Programme in Spine and Endovascular Neurosurgery, which would increase the number of qualified neurosurgeons in the country as well. He told that children are the future of the nation, so no compromise can be made on their health.

Senior Neurosurgeons Prof Nazir Ahmed, Prof Anjum Habib Wohra, Prof Tariq Salahuddin, Prof Naveed Ashraf, Prof Khalid Mehmood, Prof Nadeem Malik and Prof Abdullah Haroon were also present.

They said that holding of this exam at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences by University of Health Sciences is a good omen. They welcomed the conduct of the first Master in Pediatric Neurosurgery examination and said that under the leadership of Prof Asif Bashir, this institution is moving in the right direction and positive developments are being made in the treatment of neuro complications.

PINS ED said that in this institution, Postgraduate Residents from abroad are being trained and this exam is being held with transparency which is not less than an honour for this Institution. He said that neuro diseases and complex operations were already being undertaken at Punjab Institute of neuro Sciences who has a special reputation which is not only of its kind in Punjab but in the region and patients at large are being provided this costly treatment without any charges. He said that in the coming days, this institute will be equipped with more modern and better facilities so that the patients can get all the facilities here. He said that the Emergency Department, PINS is also being made more state-of-the-art where people coming due to accidents can get immediate surgery and other neuro treatment facilities in case of any emergency without further delay of time.