Five killed in Thai floods

BANGKOK: Five people were killed in floods in Thailand´s north this week, with authorities warning on Tuesday that more heavy rain was on the way.
Since the beginning of the monsoon season in September, a total of 23 Thai citizens have died in floods and 33 have been injured, the public health ministry said in a statement. Earlier this week, floods in Thailand´s northern province of Phayao killed five people, the ministry said.
Thai authorities issued flood warnings for 32 provinces on Tuesday. Heavy rain is also forecast for Bangkok and the popular resort island of Phuket. “The monsoon from the southwest is blowing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand and will increase rainfall in Thailand,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
