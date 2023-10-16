Rs120m smuggled cigarettes seized

LANDIKOTAL: In a joint operation, the Pakistan Customs Enforcement Division, police, and Thall Scouts seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs120 million.

According to officials, the operation led to the recovery of 227 cartons of foreign-made Milano cigarettes from a dumper truck bearing the registration NAE-704. Another dumper truck (EA-1628) brought forth an additional 223 cartons of the same cigarettes.

Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saeed Akram, commended the customs officials for their performance. He said that smuggling poses a significant threat to the national economy and expressed determination to eradicate the menace.