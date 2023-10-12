Khyber tribesmen seek resolution of problems

BARA: All Qabail Loya Jirga on Wednesday asked the government to solve the problems being faced by the residents of Khyber tribal district.

Local elders, including Malik Muhammad Hussain Afridi, Malik Duran Gul Afridi, Malik Naseeb Afridi, Nawabzada Fazal Kareem, Khan Wali Afridi, Suhbat Khan Afridi and others spoke at the jirga.

They said that the tribal people had been facing a host of problems since ex-Fata was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The elders maintained that the ex-Fata was merged with KP without taking the tribal people into confidence.

They demanded the formation of a committee to come up with a plan of action to solve the problems being faced by all the Afridi tribes. Malik Hussain said asked the government to ensure the restoration of peace and the provision of all facilities to the residents of Khyber tribal district.

He said the displaced families, which had returned to native areas, were still living in tents, asking the government to ensure the payment of the compensation amount to them. The elder said that another survey should be conducted to assess the damage caused to the houses of the tribespeople.

Malik Duran Gul said that the residents of Khyber district should be allowed to use the non-customs paid vehicles.“We reject taxes on the business community in Khyber, “ he said, adding that the local people were unable to pay inflated electricity bills.

He said that the government should take steps to facilitate the business community in Bara instead of imposing taxes. Malik Duran Gul sought action against the timber mafia to put a stop to the cutting of trees in Khyber.