Pakistan mulls single change in playing XI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are considering a single change from the playing XI that won the opening match of the World Cup against Holland by 81 runs. Abdullah Shafiq could replace out-of-form Fakhar although the final decision is yet to be taken.

“Chances of the single change are there for Pakistan second match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

There are no injury worries at this point of time and if that continues to be the case, we may see one change.

Abdullah may replace Fakhar. The final decision, however, is yet to be taken as to whether the winning combination should be retained or Abdullah takes over Fakhar’s place.

The decision is expected on the match day,” a source within the team said.

The team members had a busy day on Sunday, undergoing a full session of training and nets at Hyderabad (India) Stadium ahead of their second match against Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday.

The team had three hours of session where all the squad members were seen batting, bowling, and getting fielding practice. Monday, however, be optional day of training.

It will be up to the players themselves to decide as whether they want an extra practice.