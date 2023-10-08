SC disposes of 224 cases in five days

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 224 cases during the period from October 2 to 6.
However, 312 new cases have been instituted during the period from October 2 to 7, said a press release.
The chief justice of Pakistan and the judges of the Supreme Court remain committed to accelerate the disposal of cases and diminish the backlog. The judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimise the backlog and provide relief to the litigants.
