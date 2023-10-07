Book on ‘local governments’ launched

LAHORE:A new book authored by columnist and analyst Salman Abid, ‘A case for Local Empowered Governments: Politics, Democracy, Decentralisation and Transparent Governance’, has been published.

The book gives a complete review of the system of local governments in Pakistan and the problems faced by them, along with future prospects and suggestions. The book also includes a review of the local governments of South Asia and some European countries. In particular, the book includes an analysis of basic democracy, local governments, governance and accountability. The process of transferring powers to the lower level is an important part of this book. The book includes foreword by Prof Dr Rasool Bakhsh Raees, Prof Dr Nizamuddin and Dr Asim Allah Bakhsh. The book sheds light on all the aspects due to which the political system of Pakistan lacks a fair and transparent democracy and a practically strong governance system in the absence of a local government system. The book includes an analysis of the various models and systems of local governments in Pakistan so far.

Turkish manuscript experts’ team visits PU

A Turkish manuscript experts’ team visited the Punjab University Library to collaborate on ‘Punjab University Library manuscripts collection: preservation conservation project’.

The four-member delegation comprised of Mesut Demir, researcher- presidency of republic of Turkiye, director of state Archives, Dr Ms Nil Baydar, Head of manuscript conservation and archive department directorate of Turkish institute of manuscripts, Ms Saliha Tuna, Expert – Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency- TIKA, and Country Director TIKA Muhsin Balci.

They inspected the PU Library’s manuscripts and gave several suggestions. Ms Nil Baydar provided introductory training to library staff and introduced the salient features of TIKA conservation project. To discuss and explore future steps for next phase of preservation and conservation of manuscripts at Punjab University, Turkish Consul General in Lahore Mr Durmus Bastug invited PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani along with Turkish team of experts to discuss the possibilities of Cooperation and train PU Library professionals for preservation and conservation of manuscripts.