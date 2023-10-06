Huge quantity of arms, ammunition recovered in Swat

MINGORA: The police and security forces conducted a joint search and strike operation in Qadirabad and Malam Jabba in Swat and recovered a huge quantity of weapons that were apparently accumulated to carry out terrorist acts, officials said on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur and other police officers told a press conference that the police checkpost near Malam Jabba was attacked by the terrorist three months back and had managed to escape after a clash.

He added that the arms and weapons had been recovered from the same group and search and strike operation was still going on in the valley to apprehend the culprits.

“The police and other security personnel conducted a successful joint surge and strike operation in Qadirabad and recovered one suicide jacket, 10 hand grenades, one rocket launcher, three rocket launcher shells and 11 explosives,” the official said, adding, rocket launcher booster, 440 cartridges, 71 detonators (non-electric), 08 test light wires, three rocket launcher heads (empty shells), one rifle snapper, about 500 ball bearings were also recovered during the operation.

He said that it was good news for the people of Swat that the police along with the forces had foiled a big bid of terrorism.“Peace has been established, tourists can visit Swat without any fear and hesitation,” the DPO said and added that peace in Swat valley had been established after tremendous sacrifices.

“We will not hesitate to render any sacrifice and wipe out the anti-social elements from Swat,” he added. He urged the people of Swat to identify the anti-state elements and report them to the police in time to maintain peace in the district.