Alkhidmat opens 22nd new Aghosh Home for orphans

ISLAMABAD: The Alkhidmat Foundation, a leading charitable organization, has officially inaugurated the 22nd Alkhidmat Aghosh Home for orphans in Faisalabad.

The prestigious event was marked by a dignified ceremony attended by notable personalities, including Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Central Punjab, Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik, National Director of Alkhidmat Aghosh Homes, Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Manager Media Relations, Dr. Riaz Hussain from World Care Foundation and Rai Mohammad Akram Khan, President Alkhidmat Faisalabad, among others.

Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik, National Director of Alkhidmat Aghosh Homes, highlighted the foundation’s journey, starting with the establishment of a small home for earthquake orphans in Attock in 2005. Since then, Alkhidmat Foundation has expanded its reach, currently providing support to more than 28,000 orphaned children across the country through various programs, including Alkhidmat Aghosh Homes and Alkhidmat Orphan Family Support Program.

Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik provided insights into the newly inaugurated Aghosh Home in Faisalabad, a building spanning 63 marlas, designed to offer residence, nutrition, education, healthcare, and other essential life amenities to an initial batch of 60 children. Additionally, the facility includes a computer lab, library, sports ground, indoor games, and various lectures and educational sessions to nurture the psychological development of the children.

He announced that Alkhidmat Foundation has acquired 44-Kanal land for the next phase where a school and hostel facilities will be constructed for 250 orphaned children in Faisalabad. Dr. Riaz Hussain, representing the World Care Foundation, commended the Alkhidmat Foundation for its reputable service within Pakistan and abroad. He emphasized the importance of education for the progress of these children and expressed hope that they would excel academically, interpreting the dreams of their late parents.

Mr Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani, President Alkhidmat Foundation Central Punjab, reiterated the organization’s mission to ensure that no orphan remains unsupported. Referring to a UNICEF report, he highlighted the plight of over 420,000 orphans in Pakistan, with a significant number lacking proper education, health, and nutrition facilities. He appreciated the Foundation for its efforts in sponsoring over 28,000 orphans and providing support to widowed mothers.

The event concluded with the distribution of gifts to the children. The guests had a tour of the Aghosh facility. The guests expressed their joy and satisfaction with the provided facilities and pledged to support Alkhidmat’s efforts for the welfare of resilient children.