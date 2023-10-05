PM expresses good wishes for astronaut Namira

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday expressed his good wishes to astronaut Namira Salim who was set to start her space journey from October 6.
"Good Luck Namira Salim. I wish you success when you’re ready to make history on 6 October by becoming the 1st Pakistani woman to travel to space in the Galactic 04," he wrote on X.
He said by proving their mettle as trailblazers in multiple fields, the Pakistani women were making the whole nation proud.
Earlier, Namira Salim, in a statement said she along with other astronauts was undergoing training.
On the first day of training, she and other astronauts had learnt about fitting spacesuits and parachutes to perfection.
“We are also trained about the functionality of our custom-made seats in the spaceship and how to fasten and unfasten our seat belts so we leave our seats in zero gravity well-oriented and take the necessary steps to maximize our experience in space,” she commented.
