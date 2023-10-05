ECP violating Constitution by not holding elections in 90 days: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of violating the Constitution of Pakistan for not holding the elections within the stipulated constitutional timeframe and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is already in violation of the Constitution, 1973, by not holding elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly under Article 224, Constitution, 1973.

“It is demanded from the ECP to immediately announce the election date, as it no longer has the excuse of the delimitation of constituencies,” he said in a statement on Wednesday while accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan of violating the constitution.

Former Chairman Senate, raising the demand for the announcement of the date and schedule of the general elections in the country, argued that the delay in the announcement of the election date is giving life to political instability and economic uncertainty.

Rabbani questioned the powers of the caretaker government for taking the major financial decision of selling the government’s share in Reko Diq and demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan take notice of it.

The former Chairman Senate said the ECP should also take note that it is not within the law for the caretaker government, to sell the Government’s shares in Reko Diq, being long-term economic decisions and beyond the mandate as provided under the Election Act, 2017.