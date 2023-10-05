Teachers Day to be observed today

Islamabad:On Thursday, the world comes together to celebrate “World Teachers’ Day,” a day dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of educators worldwide.
Under the collaborative efforts of AFAQ and SOS Foundation, a vibrant art competition will be held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council at on Thursday.
This initiative aims to honour teachers through the beauty of colours and creativity. The students from local schools will participate, showcasing their artistic talents through various forms of art and paintings.
Islamabad:The Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited on Wednesday conducted raids against gas theft and...
Rawalpindi:City Traffic Police is fully committed to eliminate the encroachments in a bid to maintain traffic flow....
It is a great effort, a soul-touching poetry. Readers get inspiration from the thoughts of the poet. A recurring...
Rawalpindi:Finally, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has taken notice of the stoppage of water...
Islamabad:As we slowly transition into the much cooler months of 2023, after bearing the scorching heat of summer, the...
Rawalpindi:The Punjab Food Authority discarded 5,000 sachets of ‘gutka’ and 350 litres of adulterated milk...