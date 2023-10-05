Teachers Day to be observed today

Islamabad:On Thursday, the world comes together to celebrate “World Teachers’ Day,” a day dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of educators worldwide.

Under the collaborative efforts of AFAQ and SOS Foundation, a vibrant art competition will be held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council at on Thursday.

This initiative aims to honour teachers through the beauty of colours and creativity. The students from local schools will participate, showcasing their artistic talents through various forms of art and paintings.