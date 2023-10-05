Afghanistan dump holders SL out of Asiad

HANGZHOU: Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib hailed his "superstar" side on Wednesday after they beat defending champions Sri Lanka by eight runs to book an Asian Games semi-final against Pakistan.

Bangladesh will meet India in the last four, also on Friday, after scraping home by two runs in a massive fright against Malaysia. After being sent in to bat, the Afghans were dismissed for just 116 in the 19th over on a Hangzhou pitch offering pace, sharp turn and fierce bounce.

Seamer Nuwan Thushara bagged 4-17 with Noor Ali Zadran´s 51 the only resistance. Sri Lanka´s target looked gettable, but they blew the run chase with experienced quick Naib´s 3-28 and young leg-spinner Qais Ahmad´s 3-16 doing the damage as they were bundled out for 108.

"Every guy in the team is like a superstar in Afghanistan. A lot of our players are playing franchise league cricket (around the world) so they have a lot of experience now," said Naib. "We didn´t put a good total on the board, but the guys on the field out there were brilliant and have really shown their class."

Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Afghanistan runners-up both times, to Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka. Bangladesh stayed on track for a second title, but only just, after managing a miserly 116-5.

They were on the brink of defeat with Malaysia needing five runs off the final over, after Virandeep Singh´s sumptuous 52 put the Malaysians within reach of a major upset.