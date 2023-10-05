CNIC loophole

In the evolving landscape of official documentation, a significant concern has emerged around the absence of a dedicated entry for surnames in the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) database. When applying for passports, individuals are required to provide distinct entries for their first name, last name, and surname. However, the current structure of the CNIC lacks a specific field for the surname, leading to complications during passport applications. This oversight becomes particularly problematic for individuals whose surnames differ from the name documented in the CNIC.
Take, for instance, my case. My CNIC states my name as “Pardeep Kumar”, while my surname is “Maharaj”. This discrepancy creates hurdles during passport applications as the authorities insist on accurate surname information. What may seem like a subtle difference becomes a considerable challenge for many citizens, resulting in potential discrepancies in their official documents. It is my sincere request to the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) to consider incorporating a dedicated entry for the surnames in the CNIC.
Pardeep Kumar Maharaj
Hyderabad
