Death of mother, newborn Relatives ask govt to probe doctors’ ‘negligence’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The relatives on Tuesday asked the government to probe the death of a newborn and his mother allegedly caused by the negligence of doctors at the Women’s Hospital here.

The relatives told reporters after staging a protest against the death of the woman and her son that both were fine after the delivery but all of a sudden the mother’s blood pressure lowered.

They said that they called doctors and paramedic staff time and again but they did not

come due to which both expired.The relatives appealed to the government to order an impartial investigation into the death of the woman and her newborn son and provide them justice.

A recent report published in the media said that the sole Women’s Hospital in the district was currently facing significant deficiencies in its facilities.It said that conditions in the nursery ward for children and women are substandard, and there was a lack of proper seating arrangements for women accompanying expectant mothers.It added that two women and their newborns uncomfortably shared a single bed. Also, two women being placed on a single bed due to the limited space for maternity patients.