Man throws acid on wife

LAHORE:A disgruntled man threw acid on his angry wife reportedly frustrated over failure to reconcile with her in the Green Town area. The victim Zarina, was passing by a bazaar. As she reached near Hafiz Chowk, the suspect Nadeem accompanied by a woman Kiran captured her and threw acid on her face. The victim received burns. She was admitted to hospital. Police arrested the suspect Nadeem.

3 robbers arrested

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police have arrested three members of a robbers’ gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Hamza alias Sunny, Imtiaz and Ali Raza. In another incident, CIA Shahdara Police arrested two members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Awais alias Awaisi and Ghulam Shabbir.

Three injured in fire

Three persons, including two men and a 13-year-old boy sustained burns when fire broke out in a van parked in a parking lot opposite Wapda Hospital, Ferozpur Road on Tuesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured identified as Sardar, 35, Shahbaz, 27, and Aslam, 13, to the Services Hospital.

Commits suicide

A youth has committed suicide by jumping off third floor of a building in Sattukatla. The victim identified as Shehroze was frustrated due to unknown reasons.