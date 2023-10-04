Huge blow for Pakistan as Arshad pulls out of Asiad

LAHORE: Pakistan on Tuesday received a body blow when the country’s premier javelin thrower and medal hope Arshad Nadeem decided to pull out of the 19th Asian Games javelin throw event due to a knee injury.

The javelin throw event is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou on Wednesday (today). Pakistan’s contingent chef de mission confirmed the development through a press release.

“After arrival at Hangzhou at the first training session on 27th September 2023, Arshad Nadeem revealed and complained to Dr. Asad Abbas who was accompanying him that he has been grappling with persistent pain for several months, a concern that has become particularly pressing in the aftermath of the World Athletics Championship,” the chef de mission said.

“On October 2 he again complained of pain in the right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the javelin throw event at the Asian Games.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Pakistan Contingent recommended a comprehensive check-up. Arshad Nadeem underwent a thorough medical examination including a non-invasive test i.e. MRI, at a local hospital here in Hangzhou.

The MRI revealed a chronic injury which he has been carrying. After consulting the medical personnel Arshad Nadeem has now decided not to participate in the Asian Games in order to prevent any untoward situation that may hinder his training program and participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the chef de mission said.

Before the official press release was issued, sources told ‘The News’ that Arshad had developed pain in his right knee during training at Hangzhou. Sources said that Arshad told officials that he would not be able to feature in the quadrennial event due to pain in his right knee.

Sources said that his MRI was conducted on Tuesday morning for the purpose which was not clear. Sources said that Arshad had also felt some twist in his right leg but he recovered soon.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) chief Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi expressed his deep anguish over the development. “These people have wasted our hard work. They have wasted our huge medal chance,” Sahi told ‘The News’ here on Tuesday.

“It never happens in the world of sports that you send an athlete for such a major event without his doctor and his coach. If you hand the athlete to unqualified and unskilled people this will happen. He was absolutely fit when he left for Hangzhou,” Sahi said.

“I have no words to express my grief and anguish over what has happened. This is terrible,” said Sahi, also a former international athlete.

“The entire nation will be disappointed over the development. We are more concerned because we prepared him with great efforts day and night and these people have wasted our entire effort,” Sahi said. “They have wasted Pakistan’s medal.”

Arshad developed the right knee injury at the 34th National Games in Quetta last May where he failed to impress. However, despite a low throw, he was able to win gold for WAPDA. He then took time, missed the Bangkok Asian Championship and underwent proper rehab.