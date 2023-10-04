Higher bills

The recent announcement by K-Electric regarding the implementation of an additional charge of Rs4.5 per unit in the electricity bills of Karachi residents for the months of October and November has sparked concerns among consumers. This decision has raised questions about the financial impact on the residents of Karachi, given the rising cost of living and other financial problems. The added burden of higher electricity bills can significantly impact household budgets and financial planning.
It is crucial for KE to communicate effectively with its customers and explore measures to mitigate the impact of these charges. Likewise, residents should be proactive in practicing energy-efficient habits to minimize their electricity consumption.
Mahrukh Feroz
Karachi
