PM greets Chinese leadership on national day

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday conveyed his warmest felicitations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and the Chinese nation on the 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

“Pakistan takes great pride in the achievements of our Iron Brother. In today’s world, China is an anchor of peace & stability as well as the engine of development & progress. Long live Pak-China friendship,” the prime minister said.