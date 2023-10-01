QWP stages rally against hike in POL prices

HARIPUR: The workers of the local chapter of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Saturday took out a rally to condemn the recent hike in petroleum products prices.

Led by provincial vice chairperson of the party and former MPA Dr Faiza Rasheed, the women and men participants of the rally.

They marched from Haripur Press Club to Siddique-e- Akbar Chowk chanting slogans.

Speaking on this occasion, Faiza Rasheed said the government must recover the billions of rupees that 556 influential people took as loans from the banks during the previous governments and led the country to the brink of complete bankruptcy.

“If they are not willing to pay back those loans, the government must confiscate their properties and recover the loans from their assets and use the recovered amount for foreign debt servicing so that the people of Pakistan could be freed of the shackles of IMF”, she suggested.

Talking about the coming elections in the country, the QWP leader said the time was ripe for the nation to reject those “looters” who were imposed on the nation as rulers frequently in the past and elect the true representatives from the working class so that they could feel the pain of their voters and utilise their efforts for the wellbeing of the people.

She held the past rulers responsible for leading the country to economic disaster and a terrible spike in urban and rural poverty alike despite the fact the country was blessed with unmatched human and natural resources. Terming the past rulers as exploiters, the former MPA, said that the rulers had never compromised on their perks and privileges.

She promised that her party would introduce poor friendly policies after coming into power.