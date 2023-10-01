Khwaja Hoti demands across the board accountability

ABBOTTABAD: Reiterating his demand for strict accountability of the corrupt, former federal minister Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Saturday said that holding the polls without bringing the corrupt to justice would be a disservice to the poor.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the government should recover the looted wealth from the corrupt and provide relief to the poor, who were facing record inflation.

He said that a good number of the people in the country were living below the poverty line, adding that there was a dire need to give relief to the have-nots in the face of backbreaking inflation.

The former minister said that corruption and dynastic politics had undermined the country.

He said that holding the polls without accountability would benefit the “corrupt” bureaucrats and the politicians.

He said that he stepped down as minister within 90 days during the Pakistan People’s Party government in protest against corrupt practices.

Khwaja Hoti said the same faces continued to return to the National Assembly since 1985. He said that new provinces should be created for administrative purposes to solve the problems of the masses.