AIOU celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Islamabad: The life of the Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him is an example for the entire humanity, following the good deeds and actions told by the Prophet (PBUH), we can be successful in both worlds," said Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

He was addressing the Mehfil Milad ceremony held in AIOU Faisalabad region. University celebrated Eid Milad-ul-Nabi with religious enthusiasm, naats were recited and salutations were paid to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Religious scholar, Mufti Yamin Qureshi, well-known Naat Khawan, Muhammad Ayub Bhatti and poet Muhammad Tahir Siddiqui paid tribute and gratitude to the Holy Prophet.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that young generation can achieve success in every field by following the Prophet’s (Peace be upon him) way of life. Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan, Regional Head AIOU Faisalabad, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Samim and Mufti Yameen Qureshi also addressed the event. They congratulated VC AIOU, Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Regional Head Faisalabad for organizing a prestigious and spiritual gathering of Milad to promote the love of the Prophet.